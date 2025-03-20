Fantasy Basketball
Dorian Finney-Smith News: Posts 14 points in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Finney-Smith posted 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 victory over Denver.

Finney-Smith will be a fixture with the first unit until LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (knee) return to action, and he could retain his usage when the team elects to rest their stars for the playoffs. Hachimura's return is imminent, but Finney-Smith should still be a likely starter Thursday against the Bucks.

