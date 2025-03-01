Dorian Finney-Smith News: Posts seven points in spot start

Finney-Smith accumulated seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 106-102 win over the Clippers.

Finney-Smith drew the start with Rui Hachimura (knee) sidelined, but his contribution was minimal during the narrow victory. The team will be even more short-handed if Austin Reaves' (calf) injury proved to be serious. With Hachimura expected to be out for a week, Finney-Smith will likely continue to appear with the first unit for the next few games.