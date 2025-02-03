Fantasy Basketball
Dorian Finney-Smith News: Questionable against Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Finney-Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Finney-Smith is at risk of sitting out Tuesday due to a right shoulder contusion, and the Lakers will likely wait until closer to tipoff to update his status. If the veteran forward cannot play, Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht would be slated for additional minutes, now that Max Christie is out of the mix.

