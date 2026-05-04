Dorian Finney-Smith News: Scoreless in eight minutes
Finney-Smith registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across eight minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Finney-Smith was used sparingly during his first campaign with the Rockets, and injuries limited him to 37 regular-season appearances. He averaged just 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists, shooting 33.3 percent from the field in 16.8 minutes per contest.
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