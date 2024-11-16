Dorian Finney-Smith News: Scores 15 in return to lineup
Finney-Smith had 15 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes during Friday's 124-122 loss to the Knicks.
Finney-Smith returned from a two-game absence and delivered one of his best all-around outings of the season, finishing just two points shy of tying his season-best mark. Even though he's not one of the go-to players on offense, he's finding ways to produce and has scored in double digits in three of his last four appearances, a span where he's averaging 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting an unsustainable 52.2 percent from deep.
