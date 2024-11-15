Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Set to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Finney-Smith (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Knicks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Finney-Smith has been upgraded from probable to available Friday after missing Brooklyn's previous two contests with an ankle injury. Over his first 10 appearances of the season, Finney-Smith is averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.0 minutes.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now