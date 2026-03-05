Dorian Finney-Smith News: Sitting out Thursday
Finney-Smith (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game against the Warriors, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
The veteran forward is sitting out the front end of Houston's back-to-back for injury management, and the expectation is that Finney-Smith will be able to play in Friday's tilt versus Portland. His absence Thursday should lead to a bump in minutes for Josh Okogie and Clint Capela off the bench.
