Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Finney-Smith (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game against the Warriors, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

The veteran forward is sitting out the front end of Houston's back-to-back for injury management, and the expectation is that Finney-Smith will be able to play in Friday's tilt versus Portland. His absence Thursday should lead to a bump in minutes for Josh Okogie and Clint Capela off the bench.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
35 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
41 days ago