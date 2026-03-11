Dorian Finney-Smith News: Sitting out Wednesday
Finney-Smith is out for Wednesday's game against Denver due to left ankle injury management.
Wednesday is the second half of Houston's back-to-back set, so this was an expected update. Finney-Smith's absence should open up a few extra minutes for Clint Capela and Josh Okogie off the bench.
