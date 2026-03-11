Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 1:03pm

Finney-Smith is out for Wednesday's game against Denver due to left ankle injury management.

Wednesday is the second half of Houston's back-to-back set, so this was an expected update. Finney-Smith's absence should open up a few extra minutes for Clint Capela and Josh Okogie off the bench.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dorian Finney-Smith See More
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
35 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 23
Author Image
Dan Bruno
47 days ago