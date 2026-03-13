Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Finney-Smith will start Friday versus the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

This will be the first start of the season for Finney-Smith and he'll be joined in the first unit by Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith. Per 36 minutes this season, Finney-Smith owns averages of 6.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 triples per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets
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