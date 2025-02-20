Fantasy Basketball
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Starting sans Doncic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 6:41pm

Finney-Smith is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Portland, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With Luka Doncic (calf) getting the night off for the second half of Los Angeles' back-to-back Thursday, Finney-Smith will make his sixth start of the season with the Lakers. Across his five previous starting appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals in 28.9 minutes. A few extra shots should fall Finney-Smith's way in Doncic's absence.

