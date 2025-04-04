Dorian Finney-Smith News: Starting sans Hachimura

Finney-Smith will start in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

The veteran forward will receive the starting nod due to Rui Hachimura (knee) being sidelined in the second night of a back-to-back set. Finney-Smith has averaged 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.8 minutes per contest in his last five starts.