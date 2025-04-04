Fantasy Basketball
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Starting sans Hachimura

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 7:30pm

Finney-Smith will start in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

The veteran forward will receive the starting nod due to Rui Hachimura (knee) being sidelined in the second night of a back-to-back set. Finney-Smith has averaged 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.8 minutes per contest in his last five starts.

