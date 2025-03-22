Fantasy Basketball
Dorian Finney-Smith headshot

Dorian Finney-Smith News: Will play against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Finney-Smith (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After sitting out Thursday's loss to the Bucks due to an ankle injury, Finney-Smith will be back on the floor Saturday. The veteran forward is averaging 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from deep.

Dorian Finney-Smith
Los Angeles Lakers
