Finney-Smith (undisclosed) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Finney-Smith missed Friday's preseason finale against the Raptors after taking a hard fall in the previous game, but updates have been scarce since. Fantasy managers shouldn't anticipate any restrictions ahead of Opening Night, as Finney-Smith is expected to play a consistent role in Brooklyn's frontcourt all season.