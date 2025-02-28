Dorian Finney-Smith News: Will start Friday vs. Clips
Finney-Smith will start for the Lakers against the Clippers on Friday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Finney-Smith has come off the bench in the Lakers' last three games, but he will return to the starting lineup Friday due to the absence of Rui Hachimura (knee). Finney-Smith has averaged 65 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals over 26.1 minutes per game with the Lakers this season.
