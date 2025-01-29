Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Doug McDermott headshot

Doug McDermott Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 2:46pm

McDermott (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

McDermott was added to Sacramento's injury report late Wednesday due to illness, and he won't be available off the bench. The veteran sharpshooter's next shot to take the court for the Kings comes Saturday against the Thunder. McDermott's absence is unlikely to open up a noticeable number of minutes against Philadelphia.

Doug McDermott
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now