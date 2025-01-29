Doug McDermott Injury: Out with illness
McDermott (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
McDermott was added to Sacramento's injury report late Wednesday due to illness, and he won't be available off the bench. The veteran sharpshooter's next shot to take the court for the Kings comes Saturday against the Thunder. McDermott's absence is unlikely to open up a noticeable number of minutes against Philadelphia.
