Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Doug McDermott headshot

Doug McDermott News: Back in bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

McDermott will come off the bench Thursday night against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

McDermott entered the starting lineup Monday in place of Keegan Murray (ankle), but the Creighton product will resume his usual role Thursday following Murray's return to play. McDermott is averaging 3.0 points over 4.0 minutes in his last eight appearances off the bench.

Doug McDermott
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now