Doug McDermott News: Back in bench role
McDermott will come off the bench Thursday night against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
McDermott entered the starting lineup Monday in place of Keegan Murray (ankle), but the Creighton product will resume his usual role Thursday following Murray's return to play. McDermott is averaging 3.0 points over 4.0 minutes in his last eight appearances off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now