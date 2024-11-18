Doug McDermott News: Back to bench Monday

McDermott will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Hawks, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Alex Len will enter the starting lineup with McDermott retreating to the second unit. The 32-year-old forward has carved out a decent role with the club this year, and in his last five outings he has averaged 4.4 points and 1.4 rebounds across 14.8 minutes per game (one start).