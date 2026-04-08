Doug McDermott News: Chips in 16 against Golden State
McDermott provided 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-105 loss to the Warriors.
The veteran forward set a new season scoring high as he attempted double-digit three-pointers for the first time in 2025-26. McDermott has drained at least one trey in 13 straight appearances, averaging 21.2 minutes, 7.8 points, 2.3 threes, 1.8 boards and 1.3 assists over that stretch.
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