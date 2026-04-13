Doug McDermott News: Chips in seven points Sunday

McDermott ended with seven points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 loss to Portland.

The veteran sharpshooter landed a one-year deal with the Kings last summer, but it was not until the latter part of the year that he saw meaningful playing time. McDermott averaged 5.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.7 three-pointers in 15.1 minutes per tilt through 29 games this season while shooting 39.0 percent from deep. He'll be trying to find a home as depth on the wing this offseason.