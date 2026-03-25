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Doug McDermott News: Logs 30 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

McDermott contributed nine points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 134-90 loss to Charlotte.

McDermott continues to play meaningful minutes on a team with little to no direction right now. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 8.4 points and 2.4 three-pointers in 24.6 minutes per game. For those needing a boost in perimeter production, he should at least be on the radar, despite his lack of overall appeal.

Doug McDermott
Sacramento Kings
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