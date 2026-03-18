Doug McDermott News: Playing time picking up
McDermott finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 132-104 loss to the Spurs.
McDermott is quietly beginning to see some meaningful burn for the Kings, logging at least 25 minutes in three of his past four games. Sacramento's nightly rotations are becoming more difficult to predict at this stage of a lost season, but McDermott's workload will remain worth monitoring in deep fantasy leagues. The veteran sharpshooter has averaged 7.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 23.9 minutes per tilt in his last four games.
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