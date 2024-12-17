Doug McDermott News: Scores 16 points in starting role
McDermott amassed 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and one rebound across 27 minutes during Monday's 130-129 loss to the Nuggets.
McDermott got the start Monday due to the absence of Keegan Murray (ankle), and the veteran responded with an efficient performance and some much-needed floor spacing. His role in the upcoming games will be determined by Murray's availability, but expect McDermott to experience a slight uptick in minutes and usage rate if Murray remains sidelined.
