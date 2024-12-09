Fantasy Basketball
Doug McDermott headshot

Doug McDermott News: Scores 18 points in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

McDermott contributed 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-7 3Pt) over eight minutes during Sunday's 141-97 victory over Utah.

The Kings ran away with this game early, allowing McDermott to feast in garbage time as he reached double-digit points for the first time this season. McDermott is usually not in the rotation for the Kings, so this can be chalked up as an outlier performance.

Doug McDermott
Sacramento Kings
