Doug McDermott News: Scores 18 points in blowout
McDermott contributed 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-7 3Pt) over eight minutes during Sunday's 141-97 victory over Utah.
The Kings ran away with this game early, allowing McDermott to feast in garbage time as he reached double-digit points for the first time this season. McDermott is usually not in the rotation for the Kings, so this can be chalked up as an outlier performance.
