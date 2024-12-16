Doug McDermott News: Starting sans Murray

McDermott will start in Monday's game against the Nuggets, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

With Keegan Murray (ankle) sidelined, McDermott will pick up his third start across 20 regular-season appearances. The 32-year-old forward is coming off a season-best performance in last Sunday's win over Utah before receiving a DNP-CD in Thursday's win over the Pelicans, during which he posted 18 points (6-7 FG, 6-7 3Pt) over only eight minutes.