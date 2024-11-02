Doug McDermott News: Starting Saturday

McDermott is in the Kings' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

McDermott will enter the starting five for Kevin Huerter, who is sidelined with an illness. McDermott has seen little playing time was a healthy DNP in two of five regular-season games, but Saturday provides an opportunity for the 2014 first-round pick to earn more minutes in the Kings' rotation.