Doug McDermott News: Starting vs. Jazz

McDermott is in the Kings' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

McDermott will make his second start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday. His last start took place against the Raptors on Nov. 2, during which he played just 15 minutes and logged four points and one rebound. Over his last four outings, McDermott has averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds across 13.8 minutes.