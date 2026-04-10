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Drake Powell Injury: Out Friday at Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 11:16am

Powell is listed outfor Friday's game against the Bucks due to left knee injury management.

Powell will be in line for his first absence since March 23. With Powell among the 10 players the Nets have ruled out for Friday, extended minutes should be available for players like Trevon Scott, Malachi Smith and Tyson Etienne, among others.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
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