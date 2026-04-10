Drake Powell Injury: Out Friday at Milwaukee
Powell is listed outfor Friday's game against the Bucks due to left knee injury management.
Powell will be in line for his first absence since March 23. With Powell among the 10 players the Nets have ruled out for Friday, extended minutes should be available for players like Trevon Scott, Malachi Smith and Tyson Etienne, among others.
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