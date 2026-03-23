Drake Powell headshot

Drake Powell Injury: Sitting out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Powell won't play in Monday's game versus Portland due to left knee injury management, per C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News.

The rookie first-rounder is sitting out the second leg of this back-to-back set, and the expectation is that he'll return for Wednesday's tilt against the Warriors. Powell's absence frees up a spot in the starting lineup Monday, with Ochai Agbaji, Malachi Smith and Jalen Wilson being candidates to join the first unit.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
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