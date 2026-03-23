Drake Powell Injury: Sitting out Monday
Powell won't play in Monday's game versus Portland due to left knee injury management, per C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News.
The rookie first-rounder is sitting out the second leg of this back-to-back set, and the expectation is that he'll return for Wednesday's tilt against the Warriors. Powell's absence frees up a spot in the starting lineup Monday, with Ochai Agbaji, Malachi Smith and Jalen Wilson being candidates to join the first unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Powell See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 942 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period42 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1963 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1864 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 280 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Powell See More