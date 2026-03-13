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Drake Powell Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 1:29pm

Powell has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to left knee injury management, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell is getting hit with a rest day, and his minutes will be divvied up amongst Terance Mann, Nolan Traore and Ochai Agbaji. Powell should be back for Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
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