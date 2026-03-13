Drake Powell Injury: Won't play Saturday
Powell has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to left knee injury management, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Powell is getting hit with a rest day, and his minutes will be divvied up amongst Terance Mann, Nolan Traore and Ochai Agbaji. Powell should be back for Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.
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