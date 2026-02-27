Drake Powell headshot

Drake Powell News: Dispatched to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 8:55am

Brooklyn assigned Powell to the G League's Long Island Nets on Friday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Long Island doesn't play its next game until Sunday, so Powell may just be sticking around in the G League to practice over the next couple of days. With Brooklyn playing a road game in Boston later Friday, Powell looks as though he won't be available for that contest. The Nets recalled Ben Saraf from the G League and could have him step into the rotation in place of Powell, who had appeared in each of the team's last 18 games and averaged 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 19.5 minutes per contest over that stretch.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Powell See More
