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Drake Powell News: Good to go for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Powell (knee) isn't listed on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Golden State, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Powell took a seat for the second leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back Monday in Portland, but he'll be back in action for Wednesday's clash. He's made seven consecutive starts for the Nets and is averaging 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists over this stretch.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
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