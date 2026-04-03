Drake Powell headshot

Drake Powell News: Logs 29 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 9:31pm

Powell finished with six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 141-107 loss to Atlanta.

Powell played at least 28 minutes for the third straight game, seemingly earning himself a spot in the opening five. He has started 12 straight appearances, although during that stretch he has barely been a top-300 player. With averages of just 7.8 points and 1.3 three-pointers, fantasy managers are better off shifting their attention elsewhere.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Powell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Powell See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
55 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
55 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
76 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
77 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
93 days ago