Drake Powell News: Logs 29 minutes in loss
Powell finished with six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 141-107 loss to Atlanta.
Powell played at least 28 minutes for the third straight game, seemingly earning himself a spot in the opening five. He has started 12 straight appearances, although during that stretch he has barely been a top-300 player. With averages of just 7.8 points and 1.3 three-pointers, fantasy managers are better off shifting their attention elsewhere.
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