Drake Powell News: Muted effort in loss

Powell registered eight points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 136-101 loss to the Raptors.

The rookie first-round pick had a mild effort to close out the regular season. Powell was used sparingly by the Nets, as he appeared in 63 games with averages of 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 20.9 minutes. He was never close to being a consistent fantasy producer.