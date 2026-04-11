Drake Powell News: Not listed on injury report

Powell (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Toronto, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Powell is set to return from a one-game absence, and he could be asked to flirt with 40 minutes if Nolan Traore (illness) can't give it a go. Per 36 minutes this season, Powell has averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 assists, 1.4 triples and 1.0 steals per game.