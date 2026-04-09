Drake Powell headshot

Drake Powell News: Not starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Powell won't start Thursday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Tyson Etienne will step into the starting five in the front end of this back-to-back, pushing Powell to the second unit. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 3.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per contest over his last five appearances off the bench.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
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