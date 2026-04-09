Drake Powell News: Not starting Thursday
Powell won't start Thursday's game against the Pacers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Tyson Etienne will step into the starting five in the front end of this back-to-back, pushing Powell to the second unit. The rookie first-rounder has averaged 3.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per contest over his last five appearances off the bench.
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