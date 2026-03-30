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Drake Powell News: Notches 16 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 8:29am

Powell logged 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-99 win over the Kings.

Powell and Nolan Traore combined for 33 points as the Nets improved to 18-57 on the season. Although this was a step in the right direction, Powell remains difficult to trust with averages of 6.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 24.5 minutes over his last seven games.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
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