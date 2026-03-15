Drake Powell headshot

Drake Powell News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Powell (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Powell got the night off Saturday as he manages a left knee injury, but he will return to action Monday. Over his last three appearances, Powell has averaged 10.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
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