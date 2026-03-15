Drake Powell News: Off injury report
Powell (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Powell got the night off Saturday as he manages a left knee injury, but he will return to action Monday. Over his last three appearances, Powell has averaged 10.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest.
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