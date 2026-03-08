Drake Powell News: Recalled from G League
Powell was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Powell will be available for Monday's matchup with Memphis. The rookie is averaging 6.0 points and 1.5 assists per game this season.
