Drake Powell headshot

Drake Powell News: Recalled from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 11:31am

Powell was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Powell will be available for Monday's matchup with Memphis. The rookie is averaging 6.0 points and 1.5 assists per game this season.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Powell See More
