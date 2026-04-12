Drake Powell News: Returning to starting lineup
Powell will start in Sunday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Powell didn't play in Friday's 125-108 loss to Milwaukee. However, he will return to the starting lineup for the final game of the 2025-26 campaign. In 23 starts this season, the rookie has averaged 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.7 steals across 25.3 minutes.
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