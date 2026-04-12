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Drake Powell News: Returning to starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Powell will start in Sunday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Powell didn't play in Friday's 125-108 loss to Milwaukee. However, he will return to the starting lineup for the final game of the 2025-26 campaign. In 23 starts this season, the rookie has averaged 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.7 steals across 25.3 minutes.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
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