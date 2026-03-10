Drake Powell headshot

Drake Powell News: Scores 10 points in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Powell registered 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 138-100 loss to the Pistons.

Powell reached double-digit points for the first time since Feb. 9. However, he's been mostly a bench option for a struggling Nets team, and his overall production hasn't stood out even when he's received more minutes. Thus, his fantasy upside should remain fairly low until further notice.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Powell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drake Powell See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
30 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
51 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
68 days ago