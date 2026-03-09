Drake Powell headshot

Drake Powell News: Slated to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 4:46pm

Powell is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Memphis.

Powell, who hasn't seen NBA action since Feb. 26, will slide into the starting lineup for Monday's home contest. The rookie has made seven starts this season, averaging 8.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 24.7 minutes per contest in that role, with his most recent start coming Jan. 25.

Drake Powell
Brooklyn Nets
