Drake Powell News: Slated to start Monday
Powell is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Memphis.
Powell, who hasn't seen NBA action since Feb. 26, will slide into the starting lineup for Monday's home contest. The rookie has made seven starts this season, averaging 8.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.6 rebounds across 24.7 minutes per contest in that role, with his most recent start coming Jan. 25.
