Drake Powell News: Slated to start Monday
Powell is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Portland, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Powell is set to return from a one-game absence due to left knee injury management and will jump back into the starting five. The rookie had started the previous three games before being inactive Sunday and has made 12 starts this season, averaging 7.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per contest.
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