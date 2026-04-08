Drake Powell News: Struggles with shot despite win
Powell finished with 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 96-90 victory over the Bucks.
Powell had a woeful shooting performance since he made just 25 percent of his attempts, and while his fantasy line was far from being an eye-popping one, at least he managed to contribute in each of the five major categories. Powell has started every game in which he's been available for the Nets since March 9, but his averages of 8.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game aren't particularly impressive, especially since he's also shooting 38.4 percent from the floor in that span.
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