Draymond Green Injury: Absent from shootaround

Green, who missed Friday's game against the Pacers with a back injury, is questionable for Monday's game against the Raptors with an illness, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

Coach Steve Kerr previously said that Green was expected to return from his back injury Monday, but this illness could certainly change things -- Green was not present at the morning shootaround as a result. If the veteran forward is unable to play Monday, Kyle Anderson could see extended run after posting eight points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes as a starter against the Pacers on Friday.