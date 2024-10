Green is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to a left knee contusion.

Green is one of three Golden State players who have been listed as questionable due to contusions for Friday's matchup, with Stephen Curry (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (chest) being the others. Green is one of the toughest players in the league, however, and while the questionable tag merits caution, it would be a bit surprising to see him sit out.