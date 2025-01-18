Draymond Green Injury: Done for night with calf tightness

Green will not return to Saturday's game against the Wizards due to left calf tightness, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green, who had just returned from a three-game absence Saturday due to an illness, played just three minutes before leaving this game for good. He had a pretty significant limp, but it's a good sign if the Warriors are just diagnosing him with "tightness." Gui Santos is likely to see extended minutes for the remainder of this game.