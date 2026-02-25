Draymond Green headshot

Draymond Green Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:08pm

Green (back) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Green will take a seat for the tail end of a back-to-back set Wednesday night. The veteran forward's absence likely means Al Horford, Quinten Post and Gui Santos will see more playing time. Green should be back in action Saturday against the Lakers.

Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Draymond Green See More
