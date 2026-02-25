Draymond Green Injury: Downgraded to out
Green (back) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Green will take a seat for the tail end of a back-to-back set Wednesday night. The veteran forward's absence likely means Al Horford, Quinten Post and Gui Santos will see more playing time. Green should be back in action Saturday against the Lakers.
