Draymond Green Injury: Expected to play
Green (ankle) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Green popped up on the Warriors' injury report Saturday afternoon as questionable due to a sore left ankle. Still, he's trending toward playing. Green will look to bounce back from a zero-point, zero-rebound, zero-assist game he produced Thursday against Memphis.
