Draymond Green Injury: Expected to play against Phoenix

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Friday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers that he expects Green (back) to play in Saturday's game versus the Suns, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Green sat out the first leg of Golden State's back-to-back Friday due to a left low back contusion. However, Green appears on track to suit up Saturday and will likely reclaim his starting spot from Kyle Anderson.