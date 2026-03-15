Draymond Green Injury: Expected to play Monday
Green (back) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Head coach Steve Kerr said ahead of Sunday's contest that although Green is out, he is expected to return for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday. Over his last five appearances, Green has averaged 9.6 points, 6.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest.
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